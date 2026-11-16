Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

IDAHO FALLS — Have you ever traveled to the Hawaiian Islands? If you live anywhere in the Western United States, you can bet that flight halfway across the Pacific Ocean will be at least six hours.

And if you're flying from the islands to the U.S. mainland, it typically means those six or more hours will be spent trying to get comfortable enough to sleep – for just a little bit – as an increasing number of eastbound flights out of Hawaii are red-eyes.

Now, imagine spending that time seated next to Lori Vallow Daybell.

Idaho Falls Police Capt. Jessica Marley can tell you exactly what that experience is like.

"It was a long 24 hours," Marley told Nate Eaton, host of the new podcast "Deceived: The Daybell Story."

In January 2020, Marley was one of the officers assigned to escort Daybell from the island of Kauai back to Rexburg, Idaho. Daybell had just been arrested for failing to provide detectives with proof that her two missing children – Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow – were safe and well-cared for.

Marley's interview with Eaton is the first time she's spoken publicly about her 24 hours with a killer.

Eaton and former East Idaho News intern reporter Eric Grosarth confronted Lori on camera prior to her arrest. The video was posted online and seen everywhere.

"She blamed all the media coverage on you, actually," Marley told Eaton. "She said, 'Nate, from East Idaho News,' and was very specific and angry."

In "Episode 2: Hawaii," you'll hear the story of how Eaton and Grosarth found Chad and Lori Daybell and what made that video possible.

You'll also hear Eaton's exclusive interview with Marley and learn the one thing she now wishes she could ask Lori Daybell.

You can listen to Episodes 1 and 2 of "Deceived" now on your favorite podcasting platform.

"Deceived: The Daybell Story" is produced by Nate Eaton and KSL Podcasts. For more information, visit the KSL Podcasts website.

For more information about the podcast, visit the show's website. If you want a deeper dive into the case, check out the Daybell Case story archive on KSL.