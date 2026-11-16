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A forensics expert on Monday announced findings that he said point to Jeffrey Epstein having been killed while in custody, contradicting the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner's ruling that the disgraced financier died by suicide.

Epstein's body was found hanging in a cell in the New York City Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10, 2019. He was on suicide watch at the time.

In a statement to CNN, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said it "stands by its determination" that Epstein died by suicide and the manner was hanging.

But the writers of a presentation given Monday in London — Michael Freeman, a scholar and consultant in forensic medicine epidemiology; Anders Eriksson, a forensic pathologist and professor of forensic medicine at Umea University in Sweden; and Itiel Dror, a cognitive neuroscientist and researcher — said there is no evidence a hanging took place.

Additionally, "there were no non-hanging-related bruises or other injuries anywhere on the body," which was "pretty much pristine," the presentation said.

After reviewing the entire autopsy file and completing a reconstruction, the writers claim they found Epstein's injuries were consistent with an assault and struggle, and he was killed.

"The ligature marks are most consistent with homicidal strangulation from behind, most likely using a narrow knotted fabric ligature," the presentation said.

After the initial determination was made a week after the convicted sex offender's death, Epstein's lawyers said they were not satisfied with the conclusions and urged more scrutiny of the jail.

Both the FBI and the Justice Department's Inspector General investigated the circumstances around the accused sex trafficker's death.

CNN has reached out to an attorney who previously represented Epstein.

Monday's findings highlight public skepticism about his death being a suicide, and the writers claim that doubt is "widespread in the US" and fueled conspiracy theories about how he died.

In 2019, Epstein was charged with having operated a sex trafficking ring in which he sexually abused dozens of underage girls.

He was accused of running a trafficking enterprise between 2002 and 2005, allegedly paying hundreds of dollars in cash to girls as young as 14 to have sex with him at his Upper East Side home and his estate in Palm Beach.

Files related to Epstein have been made public over the course of the last year in a series of document dumps. Most recently and substantially, the Department of Justice released millions of documents – emails, text messages, photos and more – after Congress passed a law in November demanding transparency and the release of all documents, forcing President Donald Trump's administration to act.

While the documents failed to confirm some Epstein-related conspiracy theories, such as whether he had a client list of men he blackmailed, they have caused headaches for powerful people around the world, shedding light on multiple awkward relationships Epstein had with business titans, billionaires, royals, government officials — in the U.S. and abroad — and media figures.

In an interview with The New York Times, Freeman, a forensic scientist who analyzes homicides, said he has no idea who might have killed Epstein and he doesn't care. He said he was focused on what he called oversights in the investigation into the death and the autopsy report.

"All I'm interested in is, how did this get so sideways?" he told the newspaper.