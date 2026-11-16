PROVO — The Utah County Attorney's Office wants the judge overseeing the Tyler Robinson capital murder case to allow advanced ballistic testing on the bullet fragments recovered from Charlie Kirk's autopsy.

On Monday, prosecutors filed their opposition to Robinson's motion asking 4th District Judge Tony Graf to prohibit virtual comparison microscopy and metallurgy testing.

Robinson, 23, is charged with capital murder and faces a potential death sentence if convicted of shooting and killing political activist Charlie Kirk, 31, on Sept. 10, 2025, on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Earlier this year, Robinson and his defense team attempted to have his preliminary hearing delayed and filed a motion which stated, in part, that initial ballistics testing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives "was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson."

Prosecutors say the defense's statements were misleading and should have said, "that the ATF was unable to identify or exclude the bullet as having been fired from the rifle" and that the test results were "inconclusive."

"One bullet jacket fragment and four lead fragments were recovered from the body of Charlie Kirk during his autopsy," prosecutors stated in their new court filing, while reiterating that the ATF "could not include or exclude the fragment as having been fired from the recovered rifle."

The state now wants to turn that evidence over to the FBI for virtual comparison microscopy and metallurgy testing. A virtual comparison microscopy "is non-destructive and uses 3D technology to capture multiple scans of the object. The scan data will be preserved and provided to the defense for their own analysis," prosecutors stated. "To obtain a useful scan of the bullet jacket fragment, the examiner may need to clean it and fold back portions of the jacket to expose surfaces that contacted the rifle's barrel."

The rifle recovered in a wooded area of the UVU campus, believed to have been used by Robinson, will then be used "to fire test rounds for comparison. The FBI intends to use ammunition in its stock for the test fires. However, it may be necessary to use ammunition recovered from (Robinson's) home to ensure comparison of like ammunition."

The state also wants the FBI to conduct metallurgy testing "on the bullet jacket fragment and at least one of the recovered lead fragments," according to court records. "Neither virtual comparison microscopy nor metallurgical testing will prevent future testing. Additionally, an independent expert may review the data from which the FBI's experts drew their conclusions, which will be documented, preserved, and provided to the defense.

"This testing will not consume the evidence. Nor will it prevent (Robinson) from conducting his own similar testing," prosecutors continued in their filing. "The testing is for a legitimate purpose – to provide additional evidence that the bullet that killed Mr. Kirk was fired from (Robinson's) rifle. Any prejudice to the defense is speculative because there is no apparent exculpatory value of the evidence; the bullet fragments will only be altered if necessary to conduct the state's investigation, they will not be destroyed, and they will be (and have already been) extensively documented, which will permit review by defense experts."

Prosecutors are also asking Graf to deny the defense's request to examine the evidence before it's tested, to allow a defense expert to observe the evidence preparation and testing or to have someone video-record the process.

"This risks breaking the chain of custody, damaging the evidence in a way that could preclude further testing, and creating other less likely dangers like losing the evidence," the state argues. "While there are obvious risks to allowing the defense to inspect the evidence, there is little benefit. The items have already been photographed and otherwise documented … at the preliminary hearing."

Prosecutors further argue that "there is no reason to believe the bullet fragments contain exculpatory evidence. To the contrary, all the evidence points to the inculpatory value of the fragments: (Robinson) admitted to shooting Charlie Kirk with the rifle found on scene, the rifle contained only one spent cartridge and three unspent cartridges — consistent with the single gunshot fired at Mr. Kirk, testing to date has found that the bullet recovered from Mr. Kirk's body was consistent with (although not conclusively identifiable to) the .30-06 rifle found on scene, and video evidence from UVU and etchings made with the Dremel found at (Robinson's) apartment support the rifle as the murder weapon," their motion states.

Graf recently set the start of Robinson's murder trial for June 21, 2028, and it is scheduled to last 105 days.