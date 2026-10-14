Draper aquarium asks for help with an 'otterly important' decision

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

DRAPER — The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium wants help to name its adorable otter pups.

A male and female Asian small-clawed otters were born to parents Kai and Emmie in June and have been spending the past few months exploring their new habitat at the Draper aquarium.

Visit the aquarium's website at livingplanetaquarium.org through Oct. 20 to vote on a list of names. Aquarium personnel say the decision is "otterly important" and emphasized that multiple votes can be cast.

One voter will be selected to win four tickets to the aquarium to see the new animals.