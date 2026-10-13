Utah is having a moment on 'The Voice,' as 4 locals compete

LOS ANGELES — After several weeks of auditions, "The Voice" is now moving on to the Battles, where singers on each team will go head-to-head to claim a spot in the next round of competition.

Going into Monday night's episode, 47 singers are still in the running (the first elimination happened at the end of the Oct. 6 episode). Four of those singers — about 8.5% of the contestants — are from Utah, marking the strongest showing from the state "The Voice" has seen in a while.

Ahead of the Battles, here's a look at the Utah singers competing on Season 30 of "The Voice."

Cade Mower becomes a 'Voice' front-runner

Cade Mower, a singer from Bluffdale, has emerged as an early front-runner on this season of "The Voice," as the Deseret News reported.

Just a few seconds into singing Zach Bryan's "Something In the Orange," the 35-year-old singer had all four coaches fighting over him.

Following the performance, first-time coach Queen Latifah made a bold declaration: "You can take this whole thing. You can definitely take this whole thing. You own that stage."

Coach Kelly Clarkson, meanwhile, was shocked to learn that Mower has a full-time career outside of music.

"You're a finance bro with that voice?" she exclaimed.

"I've been juggling the three different hats of being a finance guy, being a musician, and being a father and a husband," Mower told the coaches.

"The Voice" contestant then brought out his wife and two kids, who had been cheering him on from the side of the stage. Before his audition, he got emotional as he thanked his wife, Lindsey, for her support.

"I felt a lot of guilt coming out here and doing something selfish, and the fact that she can come in and just be so supportive, just doing so much for me, it just means everything," he said.

Mower ultimately ended up choosing to join country singer and first-time "Voice" coach Riley Green's team.

"I'm a huge fan of you already," Green said. "Choose Team Riley, and we'll go win this thing."

The Utah singer's audition is one of the most-watched of the season, with more than 3 million views on the official YouTube channel for "The Voice."

Mower has played guitar since he was 12 and began singing shortly before his 21st birthday, the Deseret News previously reported.

He started out performing weekly for small crowds at his uncle's Salt Lake City bar. Throughout college, and while living in Austin and Nashville, he's racked up thousands of shows. Now he's gaining even more exposure through "The Voice."

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Cal Cook wins over Adam Levine

Cal Cook's "Voice" audition was clipped, but it was clear he made a strong impression on the coaches.

"I'm shocked nobody turned other than me," the Maroon 5 frontman said, adding that Cook had the potential to surprise a lot of people during the season.

On the show, Cook shared that diving is his first love and that he competed until he was 18. He's coached a diving team for almost a decade, but his overall plan is to pursue music full time.

"My biggest goal is to inspire other people to go after their passions," Cook said. "I feel like this is my time."

Johnnie Kapua is a must-have for Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson was so impressed with Johnnie Kapua's "Voice" audition that she chose to use her "First In" button — a new feature on the show that allows the coach who turned around first the chance to claim the contestant for their team.

Kapua made his "Voice" debut with a performance of Bruno Mars' and Lady Gaga's "Die With a Smile," which won a Grammy last year for best pop duo/group performance.

He got a standing ovation from Clarkson, who in turn yelled at coaches Levine and Green for not turning around.

"I feel like I'm going to be kicking myself because you might be a problem down the line," Green told Kapua, who is originally from New Zealand but resides in Herriman.

Kapua's audition has over 630,000 views on "The Voice" YouTube channel.

Keiyana Osmond's 'unique choice' impresses Riley Green

A decade ago, Keiyana Osmond stepped onto "The Voice" stage and walked away without a chair turn.

Now, the 32-year-old singer from Salt Lake City is back on the show — and she's officially a member of Green's team. Although the country singer was the only coach to turn his chair for Osmond following her performance of Sixpence None the Richer's "Kiss Me," the coaches all had high praise for the singer's interpretation of the song.

"Keiyana, I'm so lucky that it's just me and you," Green said. "That was a unique choice. That's not what everybody would've done and that's what I think is going to make somebody move on in 'The Voice' and go on to win 'The Voice,' is doing something that's unique. Thank you so much for doing that."

Osmond was one of the last singers to fill up Green's team. The country singer called her "extremely talented" and praised her style.

"I'm really glad I didn't have to fight anybody," he said.

According to Cache Valley's Herald Journal, Osmond grew up in Providence and got her first guitar when she was 10. She sang in front of family and friends for years before a breakout performance in 2010 when she won Cache County Idol.

"I had never really sung in front of a bunch of people before," Osmond, who was 16 at the time, told The Herald Journal. "But afterwards, I thought, This is awesome! I need to do this more!"