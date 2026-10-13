Roche strikes obesity drug licensing deal worth up to $1.16 billion with Chinese Rona Therapeutics

Updated - Oct. 13, 2026 at 2:15 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 2:10 a.m.

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The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020.

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann)

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ZURICH, Oct 13 — Swiss drugmaker Roche entered ​a licensing agreement worth up to $1.16 billion with Rona ‌Therapeutics for its investigational obesity drug candidate, ⁠the Chinese ​biotech firm said ⁠on Tuesday.

Roche has been ‌racing to ‌break into the obesity drug market ⁠dominated by ⁠Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

• With the deal, Rona Therapeutics is set to receive an upfront payment of $100 million and ‌is eligible ​to receive up to $1.06 billion in potential milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on global net sales.

• The investigational RNAi candidate targets activin receptor-like ​kinase 7 (ALK7), a target ‌for obesity ‌and metabolic ⁠diseases.

• In September, Roche reported positive mid-stage data for its obesity and diabetes candidate enicepatide, ‌which helped patients ​lose weight and ‌lower blood ⁠sugar ​levels.

(Reporting by Marleen KaesebierEditing by Linda ​Pasquini)

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