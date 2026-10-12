Bausch + Lomb CEO Saunders departs, Chairman Appio named interim chief

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Oct 12 — Bausch + Lomb said on Monday that CEO Brent Saunders will depart ​the company after a mutual agreement with the board, and the eye-care company's Chairman Thomas Appio will take ‌on the role on an interim basis effective immediately.

US-listed shares of Bausch + Lomb ⁠were down over 5% in ​early trading.

Here are more details:

• ⁠Bausch + Lomb did not disclose a reason for Saunders' departure.

• ‌The company did ‌not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on ⁠it.

• Saunders had led Bausch + ⁠Lomb since 2023, following an earlier stint at the company from 2010 to 2013. He previously led Allergan until its $63 billion sale to AbbVie in 2020.

• Appio, who has been Bausch Health's CEO since 2022, previously headed Bausch + Lomb's international ‌business.

• Citi analysts said the timing ​of Saunders' departure "seems sudden" but Appio's long experience at Bausch + Lomb positions him well to lead the company during the transition.

• Evercore ISI analysts said investors will be watching whether the leadership change affects what Bausch Health ultimately does with its controlling stake in Bausch + Lomb.

• Bausch + Lomb and ​Bausch Health expect to raise their 2026 forecasts for adjusted EBITDA, ‌excluding acquired research ‌and development ⁠costs, based on preliminary third-quarter results.

• Both companies will provide updated forecasts with their third-quarter results on October 28.

• Bausch + Lomb's current full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast is between $1.025 billion and $1.075 billion.

• Bausch ‌Health listed Bausch + Lomb ​separately in 2022 but retained control. ‌A potential sale process ⁠ended without ​a deal in 2025.

(Reporting by Kunal Das in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Leroy Leo)