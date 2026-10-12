Bristol Myers' drug improves lung function in late-stage trial

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Oct 12 — Bristol Myers Squibb said on Monday a lower dose of its experimental drug met the main goal of a late-stage trial in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious lung-scarring disease.
Shares of the company were up over 6% in premarket trading.
The trial, which enrolled 1,255 people, was testing two doses of admilparant, with the main goal being improvement in lung function in 52 weeks.
The company said the 60-milligram dose of admilparant, taken twice daily, showed a statistically significant benefit over placebo in preserving lung function.
Lung function was measured by forced vital capacity, or the amount of air a person can forcefully exhale after taking a deep breath.
However, the higher 120 mg dose did not show statistically significant improvement in lung function in the same duration.
The drug was generally well tolerated at both doses, with treatment discontinuations due to side effects being low and similar to those in the placebo group, the company said.
(Reporting by Padmanabhan Ananthan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)