Bristol Myers' drug improves lung function in late-stage trial

Updated - Oct. 12, 2026 at 5:12 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 12, 2026 at 4:55 a.m.

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A sign stands outside a Bristol Myers Squibb facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 20, 2021.

A sign stands outside a Bristol Myers Squibb facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 20, 2021. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

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Oct 12 — Bristol Myers Squibb said on Monday ​a lower dose of its experimental drug met the main goal of ‌a late-stage trial in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, ⁠a serious lung-scarring ​disease.

Shares of the ⁠company were up over 6% in ‌premarket trading.

The trial, ‌which enrolled 1,255 people, was testing ⁠two doses of ⁠admilparant, with the main goal being improvement in lung function in 52 weeks.

The company said the 60-milligram dose of admilparant, taken twice daily, showed a statistically ‌significant benefit over placebo ​in preserving lung function.

Lung function was measured by forced vital capacity, or the amount of air a person can forcefully exhale after taking a deep breath.

However, the higher 120 mg dose did ​not show statistically significant improvement in ‌lung function ‌in ⁠the same duration.

The drug was generally well tolerated at both doses, with treatment discontinuations due to side effects being low ‌and similar to ​those in the placebo ‌group, the company ⁠said.

(Reporting ​by Padmanabhan Ananthan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal ​Muhammed)

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