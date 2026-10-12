Bristol Myers cancer therapy meets main goal in late-stage study

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Oct 12 — Bristol Myers Squibb said on Monday that its experimental radiopharmaceutical therapy significantly improved progression-free survival in a late-stage trial involving patients with rare, advanced gastrointestinal and pancreatic tumors whose disease had progressed after prior treatment.
The trial tested RYZ101 against standard-of-care treatments in patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors whose disease had progressed after Lutetium-177-based therapy.
Bristol Myers said the drug's safety profile was consistent with previous studies and that it planned to discuss the data with regulators.
(Reporting by Siddhi Mahatole in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)