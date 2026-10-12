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Oct 12 — Bristol Myers ​Squibb said on Monday that its experimental ‌radiopharmaceutical therapy significantly improved ⁠progression-free ​survival in ⁠a late-stage trial ‌involving patients ‌with rare, advanced gastrointestinal ⁠and ⁠pancreatic tumors whose disease had progressed after prior treatment.

The trial tested RYZ101 against ‌standard-of-care ​treatments in patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors whose disease had progressed after Lutetium-177-based therapy.

Bristol Myers said the ​drug's ‌safety profile ‌was ⁠consistent with previous studies and that it planned to discuss ‌the data with ​regulators.

(Reporting by ‌Siddhi ⁠Mahatole ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim ​Zahid)