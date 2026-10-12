Pennsylvania measles death toll rises to six after Franklin County fatality

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Oct 12 — Pennsylvania's Franklin County reported a measles-associated death on Monday, bringing the state's ​death toll from the infectious disease to six.

The 39-year-old woman had several underlying health conditions, including a recent history ‌of measles that had been treated with medication, the coroner's office said in a statement.

The ⁠office said her death, investigated ​on Saturday, met the Pennsylvania ⁠Department of Health's definition of a measles-associated death.

The coroner's office did ‌not release further ‌details, citing privacy concerns.

The state health department did not immediately ⁠respond to Reuters request for comment. ⁠According to the Pennsylvania Office of Administration's 2026 holiday schedule, the offices were closed on Monday for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Pennsylvania's health department previously reported more than 1,000 cases and five deaths related to measles as the state continues to grapple with ‌a rapidly growing outbreak.

However, the US Centers for ​Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed only two measles-related deaths nationwide, amid a disagreement between Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over how such deaths are defined.

The CDC has shifted to using mortality data from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) for its national measles death ​count, moving away from reliance on state health departments — drawing scrutiny.

The agency ‌has said it ‌is ⁠working with state epidemiologists on a standard definition for measles-related deaths. The agency said its death count could change as additional information becomes available and reviews are completed.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease ‌but can be prevented with ​the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, ‌which is about 97% ⁠effective after ​two doses.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Vijay Kishore)