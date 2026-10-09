Historic Widowmaker hill climb in Draper gets recognition

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DRAPER — For decades, a steep mountainside at the southern end of the Salt Lake Valley attracted motorcycle riders who wanted to find out if they had what it took to reach the top.

They called it the Widowmaker.

For 89-year-old Mel Kimball Sr., who spent much of his life riding motorcycles, the challenge was irresistible.

"When they found this hill, I thought, 'I've got to top this,'" said Kimball. "It's just something that you want to do."

When asked if he and the other riders might have been a little crazy for attempting such a dangerous climb, Kimball laughed.

"Well. Some people think we are, but it's been fun. I've loved every minute of it," he said.

Now, nearly four decades after the last competition on the Draper hillside, the city is making sure the memories of those riders are not forgotten.

For decades, a steep mountainside at the southern end of the Salt Lake Valley attracted motorcycle riders who wanted to find out if they had what it took to reach the top. They called it the Widowmaker. (Photo: Mark Less, KSL)

Draper's Historic Preservation Commission has installed a new historical marker near the base of one of the hill's many runs at the Salt Lake County Flight Park. The marker recognizes the Widowmaker motorcycle hill climb competitions held from 1964 to 1988.

The marker includes information about the event and the names of champions who once raced up the mountain.

Among those names are Kimball and his son, Mel Kimball Jr.

"It really means a lot to think that we'd be here 38 years later, at the same spot, being recognized," said Kimball Jr.

Long before the homes, roads and development that now surround the area, the Widowmaker was little more than a steep, rugged hillside.

For decades, a steep mountainside at the southern end of the Salt Lake Valley attracted motorcycle riders who wanted to find out if they had what it took to reach the top. They called it the Widowmaker. (Photo: Draper City)

"There was nothing up here. Nothing at all," said Kimball Sr. "There was just a cow trail up here."

That didn't stop motorcycle racers from showing up to test their limits.

According to Kimball Sr., the hill received its intimidating name when a man named Bob Ross stood at the base and looked toward the summit.

"He said, now that is a widowmaker. That's how the name was coined," said Kimball.

For more than two decades, the Widowmaker became a destination for motorcycle riders and spectators who wanted to see whether anyone could conquer the steep terrain.

The competitions, organized by the Bee's Motorcycle Club, became an important part of the area's motorsports history.

"Draper was a lot about motorsports in the beginning," said Jason Wiggins, who is on the Draper Historic Preservation Commission. "We just thought it was a natural fit for our commission to take on."

For the Kimball family, though, the Widowmaker was more than just a competition.

"We never missed one. We were up here a lot with the club, marking the hill, doing the cleanup afterwards and doing a lot of different things. It was a lot of fun," said Kimball Jr.

Looking up at the hill now, which club members reseeded after competitions, Kimball Jr. is proud of what all those riders did back then.

For decades, a steep mountainside at the southern end of the Salt Lake Valley attracted motorcycle riders who wanted to find out if they had what it took to reach the top. They called it the Widowmaker. (Photo: Mark Less, KSL)

"One year we had about 600 riders. You had to know how to ride the bikes and you had to know your lanes so that you weren't too long and you weren't too short where you're going to flip over," he said.

The commission decided the former racing site deserved recognition, even though motorcycles are no longer permitted to race up the hillside.

"Times have changed. Draper's policy right now is no motorsports in the area. But just imagine yourself on a bike tearing up that hill and just think a little bit about what it might have been like back then," said Wiggins.

Wiggins said hearing those stories has been one of the most rewarding parts of the preservation effort.

"It's been one of the fun parts about this project is bringing people's memories out. Many people, if they weren't spectators or participants in the event, have some connection to it," he said.

The new marker gives those memories a permanent place at the base of the mountain.

For Kimball Sr., at 89 years old, seeing his name and photograph included on the historical marker made him smile at those memories.

"That means a lot to myself and all the other Bee's members and people that love to climb and like to watch hill climbing," he said. "I think this is a great, great thing that's happening to honor Widowmaker."

Draper City will hold a public commemoration at the Widowmaker site near the Flight Park Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.

Former racers, including members of the Bee's Motorcycle Club, are expected to attend with motorcycles, memorabilia and stories from the competitions.

"I think this is, for us, it's kind of sacred," said Kimball Jr. "A lot of memories."