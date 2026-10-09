TeamSmile brings free dental care to children at America First Field

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SANDY —Getting children to the dentist can be a challenge for some families because of the cost of care or difficulty finding a provider. A nonprofit is working to change that by bringing free dental services to children in need, with help from the world of sports.

TeamSmile transformed America First Field into a dental clinic on Friday, where volunteer dental professionals provided children with care at no cost.

A child has their teeth cleaned during TeamSmile's free care event at America First Field, Friday. TeamSmile held an event to bring free dental care to underserved children and connect families with ongoing dental care. (Photo: Derek Petersen, KSL)

The nonprofit partners with professional sports teams to make dental visits more accessible and create a fun, welcoming environment for young patients. At the event, children received services including cleanings and fillings, while athletes, mascots and music helped make the experience less intimidating. "We work with teams like NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, obviously MLS, as we're here today and more to provide free dental care and oral health education to children in need all over the country," said John McCarthy, executive director of TeamSmile.

TeamSmile says it has provided more than $25 million in free dental services to more than 70,000 children.

For dental hygienist and TeamSmile Clinical Director Megan Shepard, helping children feel comfortable with oral health care is an important part of the mission. "To see a kid get excited for using a toothbrush, I mean, you would never think that that is something that happens, but, man, it just lights up their world," Shepard said.

A volunteer helps administer dental care at TeamSmile's free care event at America First Field, Friday. The event provided free dental care for children. (Photo: Derek Petersen, KSL)

Children attending the event were selected in advance from underserved communities. TeamSmile works with schools serving students who may face barriers to accessing dental care, including schools with high numbers of students receiving free or reduced-price meals. "We target children that genuinely need the help. And we're working with schools that are Title 1, Title 9 schools or schools that are very high in population of free and reduced lunch," McCarthy said.

Beyond providing care at the event, TeamSmile works to connect children with dentists for continued treatment and follow-up care.

The organization is also seeking more local dentists and volunteers to support future events. Those interested in getting involved can visit the TeamSmile website for more information.