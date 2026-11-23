Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

HERRIMAN — One of Mountain Ridge High School's top basketball players got a devastating diagnosis, but a show of support from across the valley is helping lift him and his family during the fight ahead.

Spencer Perry, 18, a senior and starting shooting guard for the Sentinels, was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

On Monday night, basketball rivals from six different high schools put competition aside and came together at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman to raise money and show support for Perry.

What unfolded was a tender reminder that some things are bigger than basketball.

During a special three-point shooting contest, varsity players from Bingham, Cedar Valley, Copper Hills, Herriman, Riverton and Westlake joined forces for one purpose: helping Perry and his family.

"It lets him know that everyone is here to support him no matter what school they go to," said Herriman High player Azan Afridi.

The support comes just weeks after Perry received life-changing news.

"I had swollen lymph nodes in my neck, and they sent them in for a biopsy, and two weeks later it came back," Perry said. "I had Hodgkin's lymphoma."

Spencer Perry, 18, starting shooting guard for Mountain Ridge High School, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. (Photo: Dan Rascon, KSL)

The diagnosis was shocking. Perry said doctors found cancerous lymph nodes throughout his body.

"It's a blood cancer," he said. "I have them on my right side, my left side (and) in my chest. There's one inside my lung."

For Mountain Ridge's basketball team, the loss of one of its standout players is significant.

"From a basketball standpoint, it's a pretty significant blow for us," said head coach Andre Ashton.

But despite the difficult road ahead, Perry and his family have received encouraging news from doctors.

"We did recently talk to a doctor, and he gave us a lot of hope," said Michelle Ashton, Perry's mother. "It's a really good chance that he's going to make it."

"It's not super scary because it's a really well-treated cancer. So there's a really high probability. I'll be fine," said Perry.

All players wore shirts that read "No One Fights Alone" on the back and the number 10 and Perry on the front. (Photo: Dan Rascon, KSL)

Throughout the evening, every basket made in the three-point contest, which included a 1-minute and 30-second clock, helped raise money for Perry and his family as they prepare for treatment. Teams ended up making 200 shots.

The event also gave Perry something equally valuable: confidence and encouragement from a community rallying around him.

"I'm wanting to play, of course, as many minutes as possible," Perry said. "I'm going to beat it."

His coach said that determination has already become evident.

"He's not sitting there feeling sorry for himself," Andre Ashton said. "He's ready to go. Once the treatment starts, then we'll make adjustments."

Perry plans to play in Mountain Ridge's game Tuesday night and hopes to continue playing as much as possible. He is scheduled to begin chemotherapy on Dec. 7.