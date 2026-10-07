Utah to bolster boating access at these 11 sites in 2027 with $1.5M allocation

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's reservoirs took a tumble in 2026 following a record-low snowpack, limiting access to some bodies of water that also offer recreational access.

Utah's reservoir system ended the 2026 water year at 47% capacity, but nearly three dozen of the state's largest reservoirs have fallen to 40% or lower, per state data. Only a handful remain above 60% capacity.

It's hurt all types of boating opportunities, including fishing access in some cases.

"With ongoing drought conditions affecting local lakes and reservoirs, these resources serve as a crucial asset for managers working to preserve boating access across Utah," said Craig Walker, assistant chief of fisheries for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

This concern is why the division, in collaboration with the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, announced Wednesday that it is allocating approximately $1.5 million to help fund 11 new projects that improve boating access in 2027.

The state, Walker said, receives nearly $2 million each year to build and maintain boating access sites through Utah's Boating Access Grant Program. Funding comes from various fees and taxes that boaters pay, including when purchasing gear and fuel.

Division officials regularly receive improvement project ideas from boaters that go into the allocation decision process. Some of the 2027 projects are tied to drought, while others help in different ways.

American Fork boat harbor (Utah County): Replacement of existing dock.

Replacement of existing dock. Causey Reservoir (Weber County): New ramp.

New ramp. Flaming Gorge (Daggett County): Boating infrastructure operations and maintenance.

Boating infrastructure operations and maintenance. Green River: Ramp engineering at Bridgeport, Daggett County.

Ramp engineering at Bridgeport, Daggett County. Pelican Lake (Uintah County): Control and remove invasive Eurasian watermilfoil, an aquatic plant found at the lake.

Control and remove invasive Eurasian watermilfoil, an aquatic plant found at the lake. Recapture Reservoir (San Juan County): Reconstruction of a boat ramp.

Reconstruction of a boat ramp. San Rafael River: Installing stream gauges.

Installing stream gauges. Strawberry Reservoir (Wasatch County): Ramp construction in the Soldier Creek area.

Ramp construction in the Soldier Creek area. Utah Lake State Park (Utah County) : Boating improvements.

: Boating improvements. Westwater Canyon (Grand County): Ramp extension

Ramp extension Wide Hollow Reservoir (Garfield County): Replacement of an existing dock.

Utah is also developing a new mobile app that improves trip planning for boaters. It's an ongoing project funded through the same program.

Future ideas for the next round of funding can be submitted online through Oct. 16.

Having these types of grants and programs helps the state regularly maintain its boating infrastructure, keeping it fresh and up to date, said Ty Hunter, recreation boating program manager for the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation.

"Our lakes and reservoirs offer precious opportunities for families and visitors to connect with and recreate on the water," he said in a statement. "We are committed to improving access and safety for future generations of boaters."