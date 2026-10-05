Yankees make 3 errors with Cam Schlittler on the mound in sloppy 1st inning against the Rays

Posted - Oct. 5, 2026 at 7:31 p.m.

Rob MaaddiAssociated Press
 
New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, flips over Tampa Bay Rays' Jonathan Aranda, left, while committing a throwing error allowing Rays' Yandy Díaz to score during the first inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., right, flips over Tampa Bay Rays' Jonathan Aranda, left, while committing a throwing error allowing Rays' Yandy Díaz to score during the first inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sloppy defense cost the Yankees a first-inning run in Game 2 of their AL Division Series against the Rays on Monday night.

New York made three errors in the inning and nearly a fourth, but ace right-hander Cam Schlittler held Tampa Bay to one run.

Third baseman Ryan McMahon misplayed a bouncer by Yandy Díaz to begin the bottom of the first. After Jonathan Aranda singled, Junior Caminero hit a bouncer up the middle. Rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. fielded the ball behind the bag and flipped to second for a forceout, but Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s ill-advised, off-balance throw to first sailed wide, allowing Díaz to score and Caminero to reach second.

Liam Hicks then struck out but reached on catcher's interference, with an error charged to Austin Wells. The 21-year-old Lombard then saved Chisholm from another error when he extended to catch a high toss to second following a sharp grounder by Chandler Simpson. Lombard came off the bag and quickly reached back with his leg to beat Hicks and get the second out.

Schlittler, the favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award, retired Victor Mesa Jr. on a grounder to prevent more damage.

The Yankees infamously unraveled on defense in the fifth inning of Game 5 of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Leading 5-0 with Gerrit Cole on the mound, New York committed two errors and a mental lapse while allowing five unearned runs to score, and the Dodgers went on to win the game and clinch the championship.

The Rays held a 1-0 lead in this best-of-five series.

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