Novartis signs mRNA deal for about $7.8 billion with China's Abogen

Updated - Oct. 2, 2026 at 1:58 a.m. | Posted - Oct. 2, 2026 at 1:30 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Novartis booth and logo at the BIO International Convention 2026, a meeting of pharmaceutical and biotechnology leaders in San Diego, California, U.S. June 23, 2026.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Novartis booth and logo at the BIO International Convention 2026, a meeting of pharmaceutical and biotechnology leaders in San Diego, California, U.S. June 23, 2026. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 2 — Chinese biotech company Abogen said on ​Friday it signed a licensing deal worth about $7.8 billion ‌with Swiss drug maker Novartis to advance ⁠RNA-based therapy.

Novartis ​will gain exclusive ⁠rights to Abogen's experimental ‌drug, ABO2203, ‌and options to license other therapies ⁠based on ⁠Abogen's RNA technology. It will also have the option to license additional experimental medicines developed using Abogen's RNA platform.

Under the ‌deal, Abogen ​will receive $575 million upfront with the potential to earn an additional $7.2 billion if the drug advances through development and wins regulatory approval.

ABO2203 is designed to ​treat autoimmune diseases by ‌targeting B ‌cells, a ⁠type of immune cell that causes disease in conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

(Reporting by ‌Ruchika Khanna in ​Bengaluru and Bhanvi ‌Satija in ⁠London; ​Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Janane ​Venkatraman)

Photos

Most recent Lifestyle stories

Related topics

LifestyleBusiness

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  