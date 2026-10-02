Novartis signs mRNA deal for about $7.8 billion with China's Abogen

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Oct 2 — Chinese biotech company Abogen said on ​Friday it signed a licensing deal worth about $7.8 billion ‌with Swiss drug maker Novartis to advance ⁠RNA-based therapy.

Novartis ​will gain exclusive ⁠rights to Abogen's experimental ‌drug, ABO2203, ‌and options to license other therapies ⁠based on ⁠Abogen's RNA technology. It will also have the option to license additional experimental medicines developed using Abogen's RNA platform.

Under the ‌deal, Abogen ​will receive $575 million upfront with the potential to earn an additional $7.2 billion if the drug advances through development and wins regulatory approval.

ABO2203 is designed to ​treat autoimmune diseases by ‌targeting B ‌cells, a ⁠type of immune cell that causes disease in conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

(Reporting by ‌Ruchika Khanna in ​Bengaluru and Bhanvi ‌Satija in ⁠London; ​Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Janane ​Venkatraman)