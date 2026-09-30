Cigna to invest $3 billion in multi-year initiative to improve workflow

Updated - Sept. 30, 2026 at 6:10 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 30, 2026 at 5:56 a.m.

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U.S. 100 dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Kiev, Ukraine, October 31, 2016.

U.S. 100 dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Kiev, Ukraine, October 31, 2016. (REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Illustration)

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Sept 30 — Cigna said on Wednesday it ​will invest $3 billion as part of a multi-year program to focus ‌on modernizing processes and streamlining workflows, among others, ⁠with AI-enabled insights ​and tools to ⁠drive growth.

Here are some details:

• ‌The health ‌insurer expects its adjusted earnings per ⁠share to grow ⁠10% to 14% annually through 2030.

• It also expects to generate about $50 billion in cash from its operations over the five-year period ‌from 2026.

• Cigna has ​been actively investing in artificial intelligence tools to identify patients with chronic conditions, an initiative that is expected to save customers $200 million in medical costs over the next ​three years.

• The company reiterated ‌its forecast ‌for ⁠2026, expecting annual revenue of about $280 billion and a per-share adjusted profit of at least $30.45.

• Cigna is set ‌to host its ​investor event later ‌in the day.

(Reporting ⁠by ​Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini ​Ganguli)

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