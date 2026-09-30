Cigna to invest $3 billion in multi-year initiative to improve workflow

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Sept 30 — Cigna said on Wednesday it will invest $3 billion as part of a multi-year program to focus on modernizing processes and streamlining workflows, among others, with AI-enabled insights and tools to drive growth.
Here are some details:
• The health insurer expects its adjusted earnings per share to grow 10% to 14% annually through 2030.
• It also expects to generate about $50 billion in cash from its operations over the five-year period from 2026.
• Cigna has been actively investing in artificial intelligence tools to identify patients with chronic conditions, an initiative that is expected to save customers $200 million in medical costs over the next three years.
• The company reiterated its forecast for 2026, expecting annual revenue of about $280 billion and a per-share adjusted profit of at least $30.45.
• Cigna is set to host its investor event later in the day.
(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)