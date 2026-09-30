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Oct 1 — French drugmaker Sanofi said on ​Thursday it would pay US partner Regeneron $1 billion upfront ‌and up to $7 billion more in milestone ⁠payments to ​add four next-generation, ⁠long-acting immunology antibodies to the ‌partnership behind ‌their blockbuster eczema drug Dupixent.

The companies ⁠said they ⁠had settled earlier litigation over the collaboration and that they would split costs and profits of the expanded partnership equally.

• The ‌four antibodies ​target the same type 2 inflammation pathways as Dupixent, which more than 1.5 million patients use across nine indications

• Regeneron will lead research and development and Sanofi ​will lead global sales

• ‌The existing Dupixent ‌profit-sharing ⁠terms will not change

• Regeneron also has the option to join Sanofi's experimental drug lunsekimig once its late-stage trials ‌for chronic obstructive ​pulmonary disease ‌are finished

(Reporting by ⁠Hugo ​Lhomedet in Gdansk, editing by Milla ​Nissi-Prussak)