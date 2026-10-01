Zealand Pharma slides as concerns over patients quitting survodutide trials resurface

Updated - Oct. 1, 2026 at 2:44 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 1, 2026 at 5:17 a.m.

ReutersReuters
 
Syringes are pictured at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 19, 2022.

Syringes are pictured at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 19, 2022. (REUTERS/Hannah Beier)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Oct 1 — Nearly one in five patients quit Zealand ​Pharma's late-stage survodutide trial due to gastrointestinal side effects caused by the obesity ‌drug, data released on Thursday showed, again raising investor concerns ⁠over the high ​dropout rates.

The Danish drugmaker's ⁠shares slid as much as 13%, ‌mirroring the trend ‌seen in June when data from other ⁠late-stage studies on the survodutide ⁠injections, developed with partner Boehringer Ingelheim, showed a quarter of patients had left due to side effects, sending the shares up to 25% lower during the day.

• Analysts ‌said the high dropout rate ​was a key concern, with 18% of patients quitting treatment due to side effects

• Patients usually dropped out while doses were being increased, as the trial gave doctors limited flexibility to adjust dosing when side ​effects emerged

• Survodutide reduced average blood sugar ‌by up ‌to ⁠1.21 percentage points from a baseline of 7.4%, while improving waist circumference and insulin sensitivity

• Zealand Pharma shares were at the bottom of ‌Europe's benchmark STOXX ​600 index as of ‌1105 GMT

(Reporting by ⁠Vera ​Dvorakova and Jesus Calero in Gdansk; Editing by Milla ​Nissi-Prussak)

Photos

Most recent Lifestyle stories

Related topics

Lifestyle

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  