Have You Seen This? Young toilet expert schools everyone on vintage toilets

THE IVORY SEAT— Hear me out: We can never have enough toilet experts.

Also, they just don't make toilets like they used to, and the topic of today's Have You Seen This features a young lad who always stops me mid-scroll with his ability to educate viewers on all things vintage ivory seat-related.

Damian, as he's referred to, has the largest collection of vintage toilets that I've ever seen, and it doesn't matter that I've never seen a collection of vintage toilets before. In this video, he features his 1970 American Standard Cadet.

Not only does he collect toilets, but he knows the make, model and year. I'm starting to think that these toilets might also have motors. But the thing about the toilets he features on his social media page is that they flush impeccably well, and I find myself in complete and utter toilet envy.

I keep watching, hoping that he features a mauve colored toilet with a gold handle and a matching fluffy seat cover and floor mat because that is the toilet of my childhood.

When I asked Damian's dad if we could feature his video, he said the toilet collecting started when his son saw some toilet collectors on YouTube — and he was "instantly hooked."

"He's also very knowledgeable on washing machines and school buses," he added.

Damian's wealth of knowledge is very much needed in this world, in my opinion, and I just can't get enough of it. And I may very well start flushing washcloths down to see if they pass the "flush test."

Then again, my "newer" toilets can't seem to pass one-ply.

Have You Seen This?