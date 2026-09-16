Have You Seen This? Attack of the Spidercam

By Grant Olsen for KSL | Posted - Sept. 16, 2026 at 3:55 p.m.

 
Occurred On / Debrecen, Hungary A spider camera at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen on July 11. The device malfunctioned, narrowly missing the cameraman standing on the sideline.

Occurred On / Debrecen, Hungary A spider camera at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen on July 11. The device malfunctioned, narrowly missing the cameraman standing on the sideline. (ViralHog via YouTube)

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THE FIELD — Cable-suspended cameras, like Spidercams, have worked wonders for the sports we watch on TV. They replace old flat sideline views with smooth, three-dimensional aerial perspectives. Zipping along at speeds of up to 35 miles per hour, they track fast-paced action dynamically from above the playing surface.

As you probably know, the result is a more immersive and cinematic experience for viewers at home. You see the action up close and get to enjoy players' raw reactions.

There's just one catch. Sometimes Spidercams go rogue and decide to drop from the sky. Check out this video of a near-catastrophe that occurred in Hungary.

Yikes! That poor cameraman was nearly taken out by the Spidercam of doom. Fortunately, nobody was injured, and the game quickly resumed. But it's a good reminder for people on the field to keep an eye on the electronics lurking above.

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Grant Olsen for KSLGrant Olsen
Grant Olsen joined the KSL contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things.
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