Have You Seen This? Cute little fence is no match for a moose

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THE EASILY ACCESSIBLE BACKYARD – There's definitely peace of mind that comes from fencing your yard. Unwanted neighbors and animals will stay out. Any toys or sporting equipment left in the yard will stay put, rather than being stolen or blown away by the wind.

Yes, there's nothing like making your home a modern-day castle. But fences aren't always as mighty as we'd imagine. For example, a moose can just step right over many of the fences that people put in their yards.

Don't believe me? Check out this video:

I know deer and pronghorns can jump over high fences. When I was a kid, there was an orchard across the street from my house. Despite the eight-foot fence surrounding it, I saw dozens of deer hop the barrier and enjoy some delicious Granny Smith apples.

But there's something hilarious about seeing a moose step over a fence, almost as if it weren't even there. I mean, could that thing be any more useless? A bull moose can be up to seven feet tall at the shoulder, meaning it has the long limbs and ample clearance to navigate all kinds of obstacles.

So go ahead and put up that fence. But if a moose wants to explore your yard sometime, don't be surprised if he just strolls right in.

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