Kennedy Center board votes to close over financial woes, Trump branding dispute, sources say

By Steven Sloan, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 15, 2026 at 12:35 p.m.

 
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' board voted to close the venue because of financial issues and a dispute over adding President Donald Trump's name to it.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' board voted to close the venue because of financial issues and a dispute over adding President Donald Trump's name to it. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Associated Press )

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WASHINGTON — The board of the Kennedy Center voted on Tuesday to close over financial issues and a dispute over putting President Donald Trump's name on the iconic performing arts venue, according to people familiar with the matter.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private meeting.

A federal judge blocked the Kennedy Center on Tuesday from returning its name to the iconic performing arts venue in a move meant to recognize his renovation efforts, saying it would violate an earlier ruling that his name was illegally added to the building.

Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that, "Simply put, Defendants cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone or anything else at the Kennedy Center without Congress's blessing."

This story will be updated. To receive further updates, please select Follow This Story in the KSL app.

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