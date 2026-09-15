Celebrities pay tribute to fashion designer Bob Mackie 

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LONDON, Sept 15 — Fashion designer Bob Mackie, famous for dressing stars including Cher and Elton John in dazzling sequin-drenched gowns and figure-hugging jumpsuits, ​died on Monday at 87.

Tributes poured in from celebrities who wore his designs on stage and on the red carpet during his career that spanned more than five decades.

Here are some of the reactions shared ‌on social media.

CHER, AMERICAN SINGER AND ACTRESS:

"My dear Bob has gone up to heaven. Knowing him, he's bringing Sequins, Beads, & his sketch pad. Good nite sweet Prince."

ELTON ⁠JOHN, BRITISH SINGER AND SONGWRITER:

"Every time I put something on ​that Bob made, I felt very, very special. His ⁠costumes were works of art, and he will go down as one of the most legendary designers ever in Hollywood. ‌Bob had extraordinary vision and the ‌workmanship was unreal. I don't think I ever wore a Bob Mackie outfit and had anything ⁠fall off - not a sequin or a rhinestone or anything."

"He loved glamour like ⁠I love glamour, but more than anything, we shared the same sense of humour and had so much fun together. In a sea of ego, he seemed to have none. One of the most courteous, incredible people I ever had the pleasure of working with."

BARBRA STREISAND, AMERICAN SINGER-SONGWRITER AND ACTRESS:

"Bob Mackie was an incredible talent. He designed one gorgeous outfit after another for me in Funny Lady. He might continue designing creations for the angels."

BETTE ‌MIDLER, AMERICAN ACTRESS AND SINGER:

"The gentle, sweet, extraordinarily talented Bob Mackie has died today. ​I worked with him many times and adored him. His clothes were mostly beautiful and incredibly glamorous but just as often they were hilarious; he always got the joke."

SABRINA CARPENTER, AMERICAN SINGER-SONGWRITER AND ACTRESS:

"Terribly devastated. I feel so lucky to have met Bob. His one of a kind creations have inspired and brought so much happiness and confidence to my world and they will continue to always"

BARBARA EDEN, AMERICAN ACTRESS:

"Bob Mackie was one of those people who knew how to make you feel like glittering magic, all you had to do was slip into one ​of his creations.

"Bob, your genius will continue to sparkle like the millions of beads you meticulously placed on those of us fortunate enough to ‌have known you. ‌I still have my ⁠gowns and treasure them as much as the day I first put them on. Rest well Bob!"

COCO ROCHA, CANADIAN MODEL:

"I had the enormous privilege of not only wearing Bob's extraordinary creations, but working alongside him and getting to know the wonderful man behind all that glamour.

"His clothes had wit, drama, fantasy and joy. Writing this in the middle of New York Fashion Week, ‌I can't help but think how ​much fashion in 2026 could still learn from him."

DITA VON TEESE, AMERICAN ‌BURLESQUE DANCER AND MODEL:

"Sad to ⁠wake up to this awful ​news. My heart goes out to all those closest to him. His dazzling legacy will never be forgotten."

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing ​by Kevin Liffey)