Tiny buildings, big memories: Pocatello native recreates local landmarks

POCATELLO — When one of downtown Pocatello's most recognizable buildings disappeared this summer, Jonah Saunders decided to preserve a little piece of its history.

The Pocatello native created a detailed 3D replica of the Monarch Building, which was demolished this summer after standing downtown for more than a century. The mini can be used as an ornament or display piece.

Built in 1909, the Monarch was a longtime fixture in downtown Pocatello. A devastating fire in 2014 left the building vacant, and after years of efforts to save it, the city ultimately determined it needed to come down.

"The Monarch building was a big inspiration for me to start this project," Saunders said. "In just a couple of months, over 100 years of history was erased from the face of Downtown Pocatello."

The project ultimately inspired him to launch Saumill Designs, through which he hopes to preserve other buildings that hold special memories for people.

Saunders, a Century High School graduate who now lives in Moore, works as a designer at the Idaho National Laboratory. His job involves 3D modeling, and in his spare time, he enjoys painting miniatures and playing tabletop games, which fit perfectly with this new hobby.

"I'm fascinated with history, design and painting. So, this hobby works," he said.

Jonah Saunders displays his detailed miniature creations, including replicas of Pocatello’s Deckadence building, Chief Theater, Monarch Building and a childhood home. (Photo: EastIdahoNews.com)

Creating miniatures was also partly inspired by Saunders' own childhood memories of painting a Christmas village with his family during winter break.

As unpainted ceramic village pieces became harder to find, Saunders realized he could combine his design skills with his love of miniature painting to create something similar for other families. His minis can be used as ornaments, village pieces or year-round decorations.

Jonah Saunders carefully paints the intricate details on one of his miniature creations. Saunders combines his skills in design, 3D modeling and painting to recreate local landmarks and other meaningful buildings. (Photo: EastIdahoNews.com)

He uses satellite and street-view images, along with photographs supplied by customers, to create proportional replicas of homes, landmarks and other buildings. The models are produced with a resin 3D printer and cured with ultraviolet light.

The Monarch isn't the only Pocatello landmark he's recreated. Saunders has also made a miniature of the historic Chief Theater and of the building that houses Deckadence skateboard shop, which is believed to be Pocatello's oldest standing building.

Deckadence has hosted Saunders there during recent First Friday Art Walks in downtown Pocatello, where his miniatures were a hit.

Jonah Saunders’ miniature replica of Pocatello’s iconic Chief Theater, a longtime local landmark that was demolished years ago. (Photo: EastIdahoNews.com)

He plans to continue making miniatures of other recognizable buildings from around east Idaho, including some in Idaho Falls.

"One upcoming project is Christ the King Catholic Church, a distinctive Idaho Falls landmark that some locals say resembles a giant skateboard," he said. "I'm also finishing up the Pocatello Depot."

Saunders also accepts requests to recreate people's homes or other buildings that hold special meaning for them. He sees the models as potential keepsakes, family gifts, souvenirs or even unique closing gifts from real estate agents.

People can paint the miniatures themselves or order hand-painted versions. Saunders also plans to offer paint-and-brush kits for families looking to turn the miniatures into a craft project.

A photo of an old home provides the reference Jonah Saunders uses to create a detailed miniature replica of the building. (Photo: EastIdahoNews.com)

The finished miniature replica of the home, created by Jonah Saunders using photographs of the original house as a reference. (Photo: EastIdahoNews.com)

Saunders is working on an Etsy storefront and plans to expand Saumill Designs' social media presence. In the meantime, people interested in custom orders can contact him through his Saumill Designs Facebook page.

He also anticipates returning to Pocatello for the November Art Walk, where he plans to have some of his miniatures available for sale.