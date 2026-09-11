AstraZeneca's breast cancer drug fails in late-stage trial

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Sept 11 — AstraZeneca's breast cancer drug ​failed to meet the main goal of improving ‌progression-free survival during a late-stage trial, it ⁠said on ​Friday, marking ⁠a setback for the ‌recently approved ‌treatment.

U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca fell ⁠3% in ⁠aftermarket trading.

The drug, branded as Etcamah, when tested in combination with another cancer treatment palbociclib, only showed a ‌numerical improvement ​in previously untreated patients with a form of advanced breast cancer, the company said.

AstraZeneca said the trial data will be shared in due ​course.

Last week, the ‌U.S. Food ‌and ⁠Drug Administration gave accelerated approval for Etcamah to be used together with certain targeted ‌cancer medicines known ​as CDK4/6 ‌inhibitor.

(Reporting by Christy ⁠Santhosh ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim ​Zahid)