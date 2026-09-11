AstraZeneca's breast cancer drug fails in late-stage trial

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Sept 11 — AstraZeneca's breast cancer drug failed to meet the main goal of improving progression-free survival during a late-stage trial, it said on Friday, marking a setback for the recently approved treatment.
U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca fell 3% in aftermarket trading.
The drug, branded as Etcamah, when tested in combination with another cancer treatment palbociclib, only showed a numerical improvement in previously untreated patients with a form of advanced breast cancer, the company said.
AstraZeneca said the trial data will be shared in due course.
Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave accelerated approval for Etcamah to be used together with certain targeted cancer medicines known as CDK4/6 inhibitor.
(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)