AstraZeneca's breast cancer drug fails in late-stage trial

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 11, 2026 at 2:44 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 11, 2026 at 2:33 p.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 22, 2021.

FILE PHOTO: The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., March 22, 2021. (REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski/File Photo)

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Sept 11 — AstraZeneca's breast cancer drug ​failed to meet the main goal of improving ‌progression-free survival during a late-stage trial, it ⁠said on ​Friday, marking ⁠a setback for the ‌recently approved ‌treatment.

U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca fell ⁠3% in ⁠aftermarket trading.

The drug, branded as Etcamah, when tested in combination with another cancer treatment palbociclib, only showed a ‌numerical improvement ​in previously untreated patients with a form of advanced breast cancer, the company said.

AstraZeneca said the trial data will be shared in due ​course.

Last week, the ‌U.S. Food ‌and ⁠Drug Administration gave accelerated approval for Etcamah to be used together with certain targeted ‌cancer medicines known ​as CDK4/6 ‌inhibitor.

(Reporting by Christy ⁠Santhosh ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim ​Zahid)

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