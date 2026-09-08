Evommune scraps eczema drug after trial miss, shares plunge

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Sept 8 — Evommune said on Tuesday it will not advance its experimental skin disease drug after it failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage trial, sending its shares down 24% in aftermarket trading.
Here are some details
• The company said its drug, EVO756, did not show a meaningful percent change in a scale that measures the severity of eczema when tested in patients with atopic dermatitis.
• Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition that causes dry, red, itchy and irritated patches of skin.
• The trial enrolled 121 adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis over a 12-week treatment period, with follow-up through week 14.
• Evommune said the drug did not meet the primary or secondary goals in any of the doses studied.
• The company said it will continue to develop EVO756 for migraine prevention.
• "EVO756 was generally well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with prior studies, supporting its continued evaluation in migraine prophylaxis," said Eugene Bauer, Chief Medical Officer.
• Evommune said its balance sheet is expected to fund operations through 2029, supporting the advancement of its portfolio of programs aimed at broadly addressing chronic inflammatory diseases.
(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)