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Sept 8 — Evommune said on Tuesday it will not advance ​its experimental skin disease drug after it failed to meet the main goal in ‌a mid-stage trial, sending its shares down 24% in aftermarket ⁠trading.

Here are some details

• ​The company said its ⁠drug, EVO756, did not show a meaningful ‌percent change in ‌a scale that measures the severity of eczema ⁠when tested in ⁠patients with atopic dermatitis.

• Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition that causes dry, red, itchy and irritated patches of skin.

• The trial enrolled 121 adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis ‌over a 12-week treatment ​period, with follow-up through week 14.

• Evommune said the drug did not meet the primary or secondary goals in any of the doses studied.

• The company said it will continue to develop EVO756 for migraine prevention.

• "EVO756 was generally ​well tolerated with a safety profile consistent with ‌prior studies, supporting ‌its ⁠continued evaluation in migraine prophylaxis," said Eugene Bauer, Chief Medical Officer.

• Evommune said its balance sheet is expected to fund operations through 2029, supporting ‌the advancement of its ​portfolio of programs aimed ‌at broadly addressing ⁠chronic inflammatory ​diseases.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Tasim Zahid)