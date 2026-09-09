US FDA reports 22 cases of salmonella infections linked to broccoli sprouts

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Sept 9 — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it was investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to broccoli sprouts, the latest in a series of foodborne-illness investigations involving produce.
This comes amidst an ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to lettuce and separate salmonella outbreaks tied to jalapenos and alfalfa sprouts that have shaken U.S. consumer confidence, with many forgoing eating fresh produce or dining out at restaurants.
Here are some details:
• The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 22 cases of salmonella infections across four states, including two hospitalizations. No cases of deaths were reported.
• The health agencies said traceback data shows Evergreen Fresh Sprouts in Moyie Springs, Idaho, as the common grower of broccoli sprouts that were eaten by patients before they fell ill.
• On September 4, Evergreen Fresh Sprouts had initiated a recall of broccoli sprouts based on a positive salmonella result from a sample, collected and analyzed by Montana state officials.
• The FDA said of the 19 people interviewed, all reported eating sprouts and 17 among them had specifically eaten broccoli sprouts.
• The health regulator said consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, serve, or sell recalled broccoli sprouts grown by Evergreen Fresh Sprouts.
• Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause food poisoning leading to diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps.
• Broccoli sprouts are broccoli seeds germinated in water for roughly 4 to 6 days and eaten whole.
(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)