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Sept 9 — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it ​was investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to broccoli sprouts, the latest in a series of foodborne-illness investigations ‌involving produce.

This comes amidst an ongoing cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to lettuce and separate ⁠salmonella outbreaks tied to ​jalapenos and alfalfa sprouts that ⁠have shaken U.S. consumer confidence, with many forgoing eating fresh ‌produce or dining ‌out at restaurants.

Here are some details:

• The Food and ⁠Drug Administration and Centers for Disease ⁠Control and Prevention reported 22 cases of salmonella infections across four states, including two hospitalizations. No cases of deaths were reported.

• The health agencies said traceback data shows Evergreen Fresh Sprouts in Moyie Springs, Idaho, as the common ‌grower of broccoli sprouts that were ​eaten by patients before they fell ill.

• On September 4, Evergreen Fresh Sprouts had initiated a recall of broccoli sprouts based on a positive salmonella result from a sample, collected and analyzed by Montana state officials.

• The FDA said of the 19 people interviewed, all reported eating sprouts and ​17 among them had specifically eaten broccoli sprouts.

• The health ‌regulator said consumers, ‌restaurants, and ⁠retailers should not eat, serve, or sell recalled broccoli sprouts grown by Evergreen Fresh Sprouts.

• Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause food poisoning leading to diarrhea, fever, and ‌abdominal cramps.

• Broccoli sprouts ​are broccoli seeds germinated in ‌water for roughly 4 ⁠to 6 ​days and eaten whole.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Shailesh Kuber)