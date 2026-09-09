Weight Watchers names Stephen Bye as CEO

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 9, 2026 at 8:48 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 6:58 a.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: A boardroom is seen in an office building in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 24, 2021.

FILE PHOTO: A boardroom is seen in an office building in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 24, 2021. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

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Sept 9 — WW International on Wednesday named ​Stephen Bye as its chief executive officer, effective this ‌fall.

Tara Comonte, who held the role previously, left ⁠the company ​in March. Here ⁠are some more details:

• Bye, ‌who has ‌more than 30 years of ⁠leadership experience, ⁠most recently served as president and CEO of Ookla, a global connectivity intelligence company.

• Prior to his role at Ookla, he ‌served as ​executive vice president and chief commercial officer of DISH Network's wireless business.

• WW International, which once had media mogul Oprah Winfrey as one of its top ​shareholders, emerged from bankruptcy ‌last year.

• ‌The ⁠company has been trying to gain a stronger foothold in women's health, including through tailored programs that ‌offer GLP-1 medicines ​and hormone ‌replacement therapies.

(Reporting by ⁠Sriparna ​Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan ​Ananda)

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