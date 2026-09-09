Weight Watchers names Stephen Bye as CEO

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Sept 9 — WW International on Wednesday named Stephen Bye as its chief executive officer, effective this fall.
Tara Comonte, who held the role previously, left the company in March. Here are some more details:
• Bye, who has more than 30 years of leadership experience, most recently served as president and CEO of Ookla, a global connectivity intelligence company.
• Prior to his role at Ookla, he served as executive vice president and chief commercial officer of DISH Network's wireless business.
• WW International, which once had media mogul Oprah Winfrey as one of its top shareholders, emerged from bankruptcy last year.
• The company has been trying to gain a stronger foothold in women's health, including through tailored programs that offer GLP-1 medicines and hormone replacement therapies.
(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)