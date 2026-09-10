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Sept 10 — AbbVie said on Thursday its migraine ​treatment had in a late-stage study reduced the migraine days associated ‌with the menstrual period.

The drug, chemically known as ⁠atogepant, is approved ​under brand name ⁠Qulipta in the U.S. as a ‌preventive treatment ‌for migraine in adults.

The drug met ⁠the main goal ⁠of showing a greater reduction than placebo in migraine days during the perimenstrual period, averaged across three menstrual cycles.

Patients taking atogepant had 0.8 fewer ‌migraine days on ​average than those taking placebo, AbbVie said.

The study evaluated atogepant taken for seven consecutive days starting three days before the onset of menses or the start of a menstrual period, ​over three menstrual cycles.

The drug ‌also met other ‌key ⁠secondary goals that measured headache burden, acute medication use, functional disability and cognitive function.

Atogepant belongs to a class ‌of treatments that ​target a pathway involved ‌in migraine.

(Reporting ⁠by Sneha ​S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya ​Biswas)