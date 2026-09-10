AbbVie's menstrual migraine treatment meets late-stage study goal

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Sept 10 — AbbVie said on Thursday its migraine treatment had in a late-stage study reduced the migraine days associated with the menstrual period.
The drug, chemically known as atogepant, is approved under brand name Qulipta in the U.S. as a preventive treatment for migraine in adults.
The drug met the main goal of showing a greater reduction than placebo in migraine days during the perimenstrual period, averaged across three menstrual cycles.
Patients taking atogepant had 0.8 fewer migraine days on average than those taking placebo, AbbVie said.
The study evaluated atogepant taken for seven consecutive days starting three days before the onset of menses or the start of a menstrual period, over three menstrual cycles.
The drug also met other key secondary goals that measured headache burden, acute medication use, functional disability and cognitive function.
Atogepant belongs to a class of treatments that target a pathway involved in migraine.
(Reporting by Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)