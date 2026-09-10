AbbVie's menstrual migraine treatment meets late-stage study goal

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 10, 2026 at 7:39 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 10, 2026 at 7:04 a.m.

 
The logo of Abbvie pharmaceutical company is seen on their plant in the IDA (Industrial Development Agency) estate, in Carrigtwohill, County Cork, Ireland March 28, 2025.

The logo of Abbvie pharmaceutical company is seen on their plant in the IDA (Industrial Development Agency) estate, in Carrigtwohill, County Cork, Ireland March 28, 2025. (REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

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Sept 10 — AbbVie said on Thursday its migraine ​treatment had in a late-stage study reduced the migraine days associated ‌with the menstrual period.

The drug, chemically known as ⁠atogepant, is approved ​under brand name ⁠Qulipta in the U.S. as a ‌preventive treatment ‌for migraine in adults.

The drug met ⁠the main goal ⁠of showing a greater reduction than placebo in migraine days during the perimenstrual period, averaged across three menstrual cycles.

Patients taking atogepant had 0.8 fewer ‌migraine days on ​average than those taking placebo, AbbVie said.

The study evaluated atogepant taken for seven consecutive days starting three days before the onset of menses or the start of a menstrual period, ​over three menstrual cycles.

The drug ‌also met other ‌key ⁠secondary goals that measured headache burden, acute medication use, functional disability and cognitive function.

Atogepant belongs to a class ‌of treatments that ​target a pathway involved ‌in migraine.

(Reporting ⁠by Sneha ​S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya ​Biswas)

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