Numerous activities planned across Utah to celebrate Hispanic heritage

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SALT LAKE CITY — A multitude of events around Utah are planned for Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate Latino culture and mark the independence of Mexico and several Central American nations.

The Mexican Consulate in Utah, Centro Civico Mexicano, Weber State University and other governmental entities and groups have events slated in the coming days and weeks. The Hispanic Heritage Festival was set for Thursday at American First Field in Sandy, but many more activities and opportunities to learn about and experience Latino culture are scheduled.

"Hispanic Heritage Month provides an additional opportunity to explore the incredible impact Latinas and Latinos have had on the United States for generations," the National Museum of the American Latino says on its website.

Hispanic Heritage Month goes from Sept. 15-Oct. 15 each year. It includes the independence days of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua on Sept. 15; Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16; and Chilean Independence Day on Sept. 18.

"The celebration of Mexican independence creates an opportunity to strengthen ties and recognize the value of immigrants in building and enriching the nation," the Mexican Consulate of Utah said in a press release about an event it's hosting next Monday.

Here's a rundown of some of the coming events, many featuring traditional dance performances, music and Latino food offerings and all of them free:

The Salvadoran and Latino Community in Utah, a cultural group, is hosting a celebration to mark independence days for the nations of Central America and Mexico on Saturday. It goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, 8030 S. 1825 West in West Jordan.

The Cache Valley Media Group is once again hosting Festival Latino from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday along Center Street in Logan.

The Mexican Consulate of Utah is hosting a program on Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at Gallivan Center at 50 E. 200 South in Salt Lake City to mark Mexican independence. The event will feature mariachi music and folkloric dancing, while food trucks will also be on hand.

Station Park at 140 N. Union Ave. in Farmington is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Celebration next Tuesday from 5-9 p.m., with the action centered around Fountain Square at the shopping complex. Two mariachi groups, a folkloric dance ensemble and a Selena Quintanilla tribute band will perform.

Centro Civico Mexicano at 155 S. 600 West in Salt Lake City, which serves the Latino and immigrant communities, is hosting an event Tuesday to celebrate Mexican independence. It goes from 5-10 p.m. and will feature a ceremonial reenactment of "el grito" of Sept. 16, 1810, when a Catholic priest in Dolores in Mexico made an impassioned plea to the public to revolt from Spanish rule, setting in motion Mexico's fight for independence.

Weber State University in Ogden is hosting numerous events from next Tuesday through Oct. 15. A series of kickoff activities, including a Hispanic/Latino parade and a market, are planned for Tuesday from noon-2 p.m. around Stewart Bell Tower Plaza. An art exhibit, Prehispanic Myths and Legends, is set for October, among many other activities.

Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, looms, with many activities planned across Utah to celebrate Latino culture. Mariachi Guzman performs on Aug. 30, 2023, at the Capitol in Salt Lake City. (Photo: Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

The University of Utah in Salt Lake City is hosting a resource fair and mentoring event for students on Tuesday. In connection with Hispanic Heritage Month, an exhibit, La China Poblana, is already on display and will continue through the end of the year at Marriott Library on the university campus. It features examples of some of the colorful, handmade garb typical of women of Mexican descent from the U.S.-Mexico border area of South Texas.

North Salt Lake is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month event on Sept. 21 from 5-8 p.m. at Legacy Park, 1140 W. 1100 North, in North Salt Lake.

Take Care Utah, an initiative of the Utah Health Policy Project, is hosting a Health and Heritage Fair on Sept. 26 from noon-8 p.m. at the Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West in Salt Lake City. Participants will be able to get information on health resources and other support services, and the event will also feature music, dancing, and more. "The fair brings together healthcare providers, community organizations, families, performers, volunteers and local partners for a day focused on wellness, culture, connection and community pride," reads the event website.

Millcreek is hosting Mi Gente!, a celebration of Latino culture, on Sept. 26 from 5-10 p.m. at Millcreek Common Plaza, 1354 E. Chambers Avenue.

Utah State University in Logan is hosting Fiestas Américas on Oct. 2 from 6-10 p.m. at the Taggart Student Center Ballroom. The annual event features dancers, singers, art displays and food highlighting the culture of Latin America.

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