2 new exhibitions to open at Salt Lake City's Finch Lane Gallery

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SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of new exhibits are coming to a Salt Lake City art gallery that spotlights local artists.

"Weaving Memories: Textile Art as Cultural Knowledge" and "Patterns of Place" will be on display at Finch Lane Gallery, located at Reservoir Park (42 S. University Street), for several weeks beginning later this month, the Salt Lake City Arts Council announced on Thursday.

"Weaving Memories" is a collaboration between a dozen local artists, who used Indigenous weaving techniques to share their stories on textiles. Vicky Lowe K'ulub, an art and Spanish teacher in Salt Lake City, curated the piece that "reflects the many ways textile traditions continue in their communities today," according to the council.

"With perspectives rooted in Indigenous and diasporic experiences, 'Weaving Memories' honors textiles as living practices that connect people to identity, community, and land," it wrote in a statement.

"Patterns of Place," is a mix of ceramics and media that explores "memory, domestic life, and the stories held by everyday objects," the arts council adds. It was designed by Aurora Hughes Villa and Janimarie Lester DeRose, a pair of artists and educators in Cache County.

Both exhibitions will debut on Sept. 14 and remain on display through Oct. 23.

The Finch Lane Gallery is free to the public. It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, except for Tuesdays, when it's open until 8:30 p.m.