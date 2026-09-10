Tommy Hilfiger takes over Plaza Hotel for his colorful return to NY Fashion Week

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

NEW YORK, Sept 10 — American designer Tommy Hilfiger brought a ​youthful mix of oversized polo shirts and plaid bucket hats to his spring/summer 2027 collection, unveiled at Manhattan's Plaza Hotel on the ‌first official day of New York Fashion Week.

Guests watched the runway show on Thursday from plush green ⁠armchairs arranged throughout the carpeted ​lobby of the hotel — a venue ⁠of personal significance for Hilfiger, who lived in a penthouse there with his ‌wife for over a ‌decade.

Model Gigi Hadid opened the show wearing loose-fitting red pants and a ⁠tan suit jacket paired with a navy ⁠blue bucket hat. The looks that followed were dominated by Hilfiger's quintessential bright red and navy blue palette, interspersed with an array of bold colors and patterns from bright yellow pants to a flowing silk dress.

"Here we are with a new look — but still Tommy Hilfiger," Hilfiger told Reuters ‌before the show, which marked his return to ​New York Fashion Week after a hiatus. "We wanted to show the youth that we were able to take our classics and rework them and reintroduce them."

The designer, 75, launched his namesake brand in 1985 and emphasized that the latest collection aims to appeal to Gen Z.

The brand, owned by PVH Corp, has leaned into what it calls its "Prep Made ​Current" aesthetic, drawing inspiration from classic American looks.

Model Kate Moss, singers Camila Cabello and Jisoo, ‌New York Knicks ‌players Karl-Anthony ⁠Towns and Josh Hart and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger were among the front-row spectators.

Violinists filled the room with renditions of hip-hop songs, including Jay-Z's "Empire State of Mind," before a live performance by singer Slayyyter rounded out the show.

New York Fashion ‌Week is set to ​run through September 15, featuring about 70 ‌runway shows and designer ⁠presentations. Hilfiger's collection ​came on the heels of shows from Ralph Lauren, Coach and Diane von Furstenberg.

(Reporting by ​Danielle Kaye;)