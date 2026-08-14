Have You Seen This? I-15 turns into river during Thursday storm

SALT LAKE CITY — Water, water everywhere, but mostly on I-15.

At least, that's what a video sent to KSL Thursday evening shows. The Salt Lake Valley was hit with a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday afternoon, with strong winds gusting up to 70 mph.

Between 1.7 and 2 inches of rain showered sites in Sandy and Draper, providing ample water to flood the cities and roads. At least 10 cars were disabled due to flooding, said Rachael Van Cleave, Sandy city communications director, along with dozens of homes and basements in Sandy being flooded.

The video, provided by Marisa and Joel Wright, shows a line of cars fording their way along I-15 near the America First Field in Sandy, looking as though they were driving along a riverbed rather than a concrete roadway. At one point, debris from the roadway was visible floating past the cars.

While these cars don't appear to be traveling very fast, there is more than enough water in the video to cause cars to hydroplane.

According to AAA, hydroplaning occurs when a thin layer of water, sometimes just a tenth of an inch, gets between a vehicles tires and the road surface, leading to a loss of control.

Make sure to drive safely in storms, especially when roads become rivers!

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