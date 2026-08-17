EF-1 tornado confirmed from storm that passed through Tooele County

DUGWAY, Tooele County — Last week's storms, which prompted a rare tornado warning on Thursday, ultimately produced a brief tornado that created some property and vegetation damage, federal meteorologists said.

The twister touched down near Skull Valley Road and Lincoln Highway, about three miles northeast of Dugway shortly after 5:40 p.m., the National Weather Service wrote in a report on Monday.

It formed minutes after the agency's Salt Lake City office issued its first tornado warning within its service area in 15 years. It lasted for at least two minutes on the ground, generating a 300-yard width within a path that measured just under 1 mile.

Meteorologists, who toured the scene, said it created a "total failure of a well-constructed" carport in front of a house in the area, while also damaging numerous trees as it moved northeast. They estimated wind speeds peaked at 100 mph, registering EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

"Numerous hardwood trees around the house were also snapped and uprooted," meteorologists wrote. "There was partial removal of roofing material on sheds and outbuildings as well (as) shingle uplift and partial removal on the main dwelling. Windows were broken on the main house and the outbuildings."

From there, it moved toward a nearby farm field where it sheared off "irrigation equipment and (tossed) it around the field." Fence posts in the area were snapped, with some leaning toward the center of the tornado. Other materials were lifted up or bent, left scattered across the field.

Its widest path occurred as it crossed Lincoln Highway, creating some additional damage before reaching an open space where it was unclear where it continued.

"After crossing the road, the tornado moved into an area of sagebrush and barren landscape that contained no discernible objects for which damage or windspeed estimates could be inferred. Therefore, due to the natural landscape in the area, confidence (in) the exact start and end points (is) lower than normal," the report added.

The agency also confirmed a "straight-line wind event" after the tornado, which is estimated to have created winds up to 100 mph within a path that lasted approximately 50 miles. It was also believed to be 9 miles wide at one point.

Utah averages approximately two tornadoes every year. It was the first known tornado in Utah since one touched down in Rich County in April.

Thursday's tornado warning eventually became a severe "severe wind threat" and then a severe thunderstorm warning while it made its way to Salt Lake and Utah counties, before all the notices expired.

Despite losing its tornadic strength, the storm still carried plenty of moisture as it crossed the Oquirrh Mountains. Some parts of Draper and Sandy collected as much as 3 inches over a short period, creating flooding along I-15 and in neighborhoods.

Sandy city leaders called it a once-in-50- or 100-year rainfall.

"It was a really powerful storm," Sandy Mayor Monic Zoltanski said.