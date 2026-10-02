Davis County tornado classified as EF-2; tornado width sets new state record

FRUIT HEIGHTS — A tornado that touched down in Davis County was determined to be an EF-2 by the National Weather Service on Friday.

The tornado touched down on Sept. 18 at 1:44 p.m. along Bair Canyon around 6,000 feet before it traveled 5.93 miles up the canyon, according to an NWS public information statement.

From the beginning, the storm showed signs of EF-1 damage before it turned into an EF-2 120-mph tornado, leading to the destruction of multiple trees ranging from 100 to 200 years old.

"A few instances of EF-2 tree damage were noted along the southern side of Bair Canyon via Sentinel satellite imagery and other photos from hikers," NWS stated. "Numerous conifers were felled, as well as conifers that were completely defoliated and had the top of the tree completely sheared off."

By the time the tornado summited Francis Peak at 9,500 feet, it had moved into Morgan County and caused extensive damage to conifers, which were snapped, according to the report.

The tornado eventually turned and reached the Middle Smith Lake area, where it caused damage to multiple trees heading down the east facing side of Francis Peak.

"This is precisely where some of the heaviest damage occurred to numerous conifer trees, where they were either sheared off completely at the top of the tree or snapped at the base," the report noted. "This damage would be consistent with EF-2 across many areas near Middle Smith Lake."

The tornado then set a Utah record for tornado width as it grew in size to 1.1 miles as it traveled toward Dalton Creek, according to NWS.

From that point on, the tornado caused EF-1 damage to aspen groves and conifer trees as it weakened within Right Hand Fork Dalton Creek, according to the report. By 2 p.m., the storm came to a stop "just to the west of the confluence of Middle Fork Peterson Creek and Left Hand Fork Peterson Creek."

"The maximum width of this tornado was 1900 yards with a path length of 5.93 miles and was on the ground for 16 minutes," NWS said. "In total, this tornado managed to gain 3500ft of elevation on its ascent and descend 3200ft to its final point, resulting in a total elevation change of 6700ft."