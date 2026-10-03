General conference special: 'Utah celebrates America 250'

SALT LAKE CITY — As America celebrates our 250th anniversary, KSL tells the story of our country through various perspectives. The central story: an American hero from Utah who was shot down over France during World War II.

His story is now on display in England's Imperial War Museum in Duxford. Dan Rascon travels there with the man's son, and then to France to meet the descendants of the family who kept him safe, and to learn how that legacy has impacted them.

We will also meet the newest Americans who took the oath of citizenship in Utah this year; see how service to the community became a big part of the celebration of America's birthday, and explore the dynamic, visual celebrations that marked the anniversary this year.