Flash flood warnings issued for multiple areas across southern Utah

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Posted - Aug. 13, 2026 at 4:43 p.m.

 
Sections of Capitol Reef National Park and Zion National Park were issued with flash flood warnings on Thursday afternoon.

Sections of Capitol Reef National Park and Zion National Park were issued with flash flood warnings on Thursday afternoon. (C. Middleton/courtesy of Capitol Reef National Park)

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SPRINGDALE, Washington — Flash flood warnings were issued across multiple parts of southern Utah on Thursday by the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, including in Springdale and Pine Valley in Washington County.

The warnings, which cover large sections of Zion National Park and Capitol Reef National Park to the south and west of Caineville in Wayne County, are scheduled to last until 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Additional areas in Kane County south of U.S. 89 to the west of Big Water are under flood warnings until 6:30 p.m. Pine Valley in Washington County is also under flood warnings until 6:30 p.m.

Residents are warned to move to higher ground immediately and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

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