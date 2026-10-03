'She was spunky': Family gathers to remember 6-year-old killed after being hit by car

WEST HAVEN, Weber County — Most people wouldn't want to be here. And most people certainly wouldn't want to speak publicly just a week and a half after what happened.

But they're here anyway.

"Mollie was the brightest light in the room," said Madeline Korth, Mollie's mom. "She was spunky, she had an attitude, she had the most beautiful smile. She was clever and smart. Her laugh was contagious. She made everyone who met her happy, and she could make friends with anyone."

"She was a best friend," said J.D. Masero, Mollie's stepdad. "It didn't matter who she met. It would be a stranger. We were at a football game, and she just wanted to go and play with a girl that was sitting a couple of rows in front of us, and they just immediately became best friends."

Six-year-old Mollie Korth died after being hit by a car right in front of her home on Sept. 23. Now, her mom and her stepdad are here to help plant a tree for Mollie at a park in West Haven and make sure everyone knows who she was.

"She loved music, and we were listening to 'Boston' by Stella Lefty in the car," Korth said. "In the song it says 'I like the way you're nice to me.' And I turned to Mollie and I said, 'What do we do if a man is mean to us?' And she said, 'Bye!'"

But they aren't just here for Mollie.

"We are feeling all the love and support from everyone," Korth said.

They're here to thank everyone who's been there to help.

"Especially deputy Osmond," said J.D. Masero. "He was the first one to arrive on scene."

"The doctors at McKay-Dee, and the nurses," Korth said. "And the nurses and the doctors at Primary Children's. The compassion and the love that they showed to us through such a tragic time."

And they want us all to know they're also speaking on behalf of Mollie's dad, Skyler Korth.

"We especially want to thank Abby, the nurse," said Madeline Korth. "She showed us so much love and support."

This may not be where anyone would choose to be, but this is where Mollie often was.

"She loved playing, especially outside in the dirt," Madeline Korth said.

And in a sense, this is where she'll always be.

"I grew up in Brigham City, and that's where Mollie is buried," said Madeline Korth. "When they reached out to us about planting this tree, it made me feel like I have another spot that's close to home where I can go and feel her presence and be with her."

A GoFundMe* is set up in Mollie's name to help with medical and funeral expenses.

*KSL does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.