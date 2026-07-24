Have You Seen This? Teen recreates Olivia Rodrigo music video — but better

DEFINITELY NOT VERSAILLES — Pop star Olivia Rodrigo made waves after releasing her "Drop Dead" music video that was filmed in the Palace of Versailles. But one teen's version of the music video is arguably a thousand times more awesome.

This is in no way a dig on Rodrigo, who deserves her stardom in my opinion, but Sawyer Noble put his own flair that just really made the video a masterpiece.

Noble dutifully recreated the music video shot for shot, mimicking Rodrigo's actions and mannerisms throughout the video. He utilized the stairs, hallway and backyard at his house to reference the areas of Versailles where Rodrigo filmed.

For best viewing, I suggest watching the original music video so you can fully appreciate the creativity and genius of Noble's version.

From the camera angles to the special effects and the dance moves to the facial expressions, Noble nailed it. He even rotoscoped the swan from Versailles into his backyard.

The music, complete with his own singing and backing vocals, was enhanced with his funny lyric changes, such as changing "feminine intuition" to "masculine intuition" and adding in a cheeky "gosh darn" instead of swearing.

As someone who grew up during what I consider to be the peak era of YouTube where people posted stupid and funny videos, this music video was a real treat to watch. And I agree, Noble, it is "Drop Dead (but better)."

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