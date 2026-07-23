Beat the heat: Expert shares tips for staying hydrated during extreme temperatures

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MURRAY — With triple-digit temperatures expected across much of Utah this holiday weekend, health experts are encouraging people to stay ahead of dehydration before spending time outdoors.

"Your best choice is to make sure you're grabbing water. That's going to be your No. 1 tool for proper hydration," said Josseline Kelley, a registered dietitian with Intermountain Healthcare.

Kelley said water plays a critical role in nearly every function of the body, making proper hydration especially important during hot weather.

How much water should you drink?

There's no one-size-fits-all answer.

Hydration needs vary based on factors such as age, activity level and the amount of time spent in the heat.

As a general rule of thumb, Kelley recommends dividing your body weight in half to estimate the minimum number of ounces of water to drink each day. For example, someone who weighs 200 pounds should aim for about 100 ounces of water.

"If you are increasing activity or it's a very hot day, it's recommended that you increase your intake," Kelley said.

Kelley recommends drinking water consistently throughout the day instead of waiting until you feel thirsty.

"If you're thirsty, you're already dehydrated," she said.

One simple way to stay on track is to carry a reusable water bottle and sip from it throughout the day, especially if you're spending time outside.

Hydration isn't just about drinking water

Water should be your first choice, but it's not the only way to stay hydrated.

Kelley noted that foods with high water content can also help boost hydration and replenish fluids lost through sweat.

Some water-rich foods include:

Watermelon

Berries

Peaches

Grapes

Oranges

Cucumbers

Celery

Hydration is also especially important during exercise and other outdoor activities.

Benson Norman, a local pickleball player, said proper hydration is something he prioritizes.

"You definitely need water when you're playing sports; otherwise you're going to get tired," he said. "The few times that I didn't drink enough water, I ended up getting really sick and nearly passed out. It's definitely important to stay hydrated."

Know the warning signs of dehydration

Early signs of dehydration can include:

Dizziness

Headaches

Fatigue

Dry mouth

Dark-colored urine

More severe symptoms — including nausea, vomiting or stopping sweating despite the heat — may be signs of a heat-related illness and require immediate medical attention.

Whether you're spending time at the pool, hiking or playing sports, experts say a little preparation can go a long way. Drinking water regularly, carrying a reusable water bottle, eating water-rich foods and recognizing the warning signs of dehydration can help keep you healthy and safe in the summer heat.