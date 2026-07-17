Jake Bennett allows 1 hit in 6 innings as Red Sox extend win streak to 10 with 10-0 win over Rays

By Brendan Mcgair, Associated Press | Updated - July 17, 2026 at 2:35 p.m. | Posted - July 17, 2026 at 2:23 p.m.

 
Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett throws during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 17, 2026, in Boston.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett throws during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 17, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

BOSTON — Rookie Jake Bennett tossed six innings of one-hit ball, and Masataka Yoshida and Carlos Narvaez each homered as the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 10-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Narvaez and Jarren Duran each drove in three runs for Boston, which had entered the All-Star break with nine straight wins, all on the road. With their first 10-game win streak since last July, the Red Sox (47-48) moved within one game of .500 for the first time since their third game of this season.

Boston has allowed 14 runs during the streak, its fewest over a 10-game span during the live ball era (since 1920).

Yoshida, Navarez and Caleb Durbin each had three hits. The Red Sox outhit the AL East-leading Rays 15-3.

Bennett (5-3) struck out three as he won his fourth straight start. After issuing his only walk with one out in the first, the left-hander retired nine straight before Junior Caminero singled in the fourth.

Alex Gamboa worked the final three innings for his first save.

With the Red Sox leading 2-0, Yoshida hit the first pitch of the fourth by Griffin Jax (5-7) to right field, wrapping it around Pesky's Pole for his fourth homer of the season. Navarez cleared the Green Monster in the seventh for his third homer.

Duran chased Jax with a two-run single as part of Boston's six-run sixth inning. Jax allowed seven runs on eight hits in five-plus innings as his ERA jumped from 3.47 to 4.08.

All-Star Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras served the fifth and final game of his suspension for his actions during a benches-clearing incident against Washington last month. The suspension was reduced from seven games on appeal.

Rays RHP Mason Englert (0-2, 3.82 ERA) and Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rivera (0-0, 0.00) were set to pitch Friday's nightcap.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Brendan Mcgair

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  