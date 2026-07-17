19 hopefuls vying for Ogden City Council seat to be vacated by Shaun Myers

OGDEN — Ogden City Councilman Shaun Myers is stepping down effective July 31, and 19 would-be replacements have stepped forward to fill out his term.

It's the first time since 2006 that the Ogden City Council has had to fill a vacancy, according to Glenn Symes, who manages the City Council office, and the seven City Council members, including Myers, will pick the new member at a meeting next Tuesday.

Myers was elected to the at-large C seat on the City Council in 2023, and his four-year term started in January 2024. The replacement — who must be a registered voter and a city resident for at least 12 months — will serve out the remainder of the term, which runs through December 2027, starting Aug. 1.

Myers is stepping down to take on a role as second counselor in the presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Ogden Temple. He's also president of Myers Mortuary in Ogden and said the varied responsibilities would limit his ability to keep serving in the City Council post.

"I felt like the residents deserved someone who will represent them," he said. Serving as a City Council member, he said, has been a "tremendous honor and privilege."

The varied hopefuls to replace Myers will each have four minutes to address four questions put to them by the Ogden City Council at next Tuesday's meeting. A candidate must get at least four votes to win the special election.

If no candidate gets a majority vote in the first round of balloting, "two finalists will be determined for a second round of voting. If necessary, this will be done via tiebreaker by pulling names from a bowl," the City Council said in a press release. "Once two finalists have been determined, they will be interviewed again before the council votes a second time."

The following are the 19 hopefuls, listed in alphabetical order with their occupations: