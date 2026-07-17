Trey McBride is voted the NFL's top tight end by an AP panel

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Trey McBride was the bright spot last season for a dismal team in Arizona.

He was the most productive tight end in the NFL, a near-unanimous All-Pro selection and made his second straight Pro Bowl.

McBride's success has also landed him the top spot at tight end in a preseason survey by The Associated Press. He received five first-place votes from a panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers who ranked the top five players at the position, basing selections on current status entering the 2026 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second- through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

George Kittle finished second with three first-place votes. Brock Bowers came in third, followed by Sam LaPorta and Kyle Pitts.

McBride had a breakout year in 2024 and followed that up with a record-setting season in 2025.

He caught 126 passes last season, breaking Zach Ertz's record for most in a season by a tight end, had 1,239 receiving yards, and his 11 receiving touchdowns tied for first. McBride also led tight ends with 566 yards after the catch.

He got one second-place vote and two thirds to go with the five firsts in voting for this season's Top 5.

Kittle had 57 receptions for 628 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in only 11 games last season, averaging 11.0 yards per reception.

He had just two drops and 259 yards after the catch.

The seven-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro is one of the best blocking tight ends in NFL history.

Kittle, who tore his Achilles in San Francisco's playoff victory over the Eagles, got two second-place votes to go with the three firsts and appeared on seven ballots.

After a sensational All-Pro rookie season, Bowers was plagued by injuries last year. He caught 64 passes for 680 yards and seven TDs in 12 games and made his second Pro Bowl.

Bowers gained 296 yards after the catch, and had three drops. A dynamic receiver, Bowers is still a work in progress as a blocker.

He received three second-place votes and was on each ballot.

LaPorta was limited to nine games because of injuries last season and had 40 catches for 489 yards and three TDs.

He wasn't charged with any drops and totaled 273 yards after the catch. LaPorta is one of the best all-around tight ends in the league and an asset in Detroit's run game because of his outstanding blocking skills.

Pitts earned second-team All-Pro honors after a career-high 88 catches for 928 yards and five TDs last season.

Pitts, who was the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history in 2021 when the Falcons selected him No. 4 overall, lived up to expectations as a rookie when he made the Pro Bowl. But he was disappointing until a breakthrough season last year.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl