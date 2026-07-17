Get Gephardt: Stalled Car Repair TONIGHT 10PM

Estimated read time: Less than a minute ×Most recent News storiesRescue flight brings 90 cats, dogs from Texas to UtahBear euthanized after breaking into sleeping family's home, devouring pumpkin pie and coming back for moreSalt Lake City board approves $45.8M tax incentive for developer after 10% cutMore stories you may be interested in Salt Lake City board approves $45.8M tax incentive for developer after 10% cut Heartwarming reunion: UHP returns lost Spider-Man shoe to toddler Utah Summer Games celebrates 40 years of shaping athletes and Olympic dreams