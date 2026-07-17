St. George receives $23.5M federal grant for I-15 underpasses

ST. GEORGE —The city of St. George announced Thursday that it has received a $23.5 million federal grant toward two I-15 underpasses located at 400 East and 900 South.

The funds are through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Mayor Jimmie Hughes said in a press release that I-15 has "acted as a wall through the heart of St. George" for "far too long," adding that the new underpasses, along with new 6-foot sidewalks, will "finally give residents safe, reliable ways to cross the interstate — easing congestion, shortening trips and improving air quality and quality of life by keeping cars moving rather than idling in backups."

"The timing of this award is important," he added. "The Utah Department of Transportation is preparing to rebuild this stretch of I-15, and completing these crossings at the same time means we can get the work done once, done right and with far less disruption to our residents and businesses. It is a great use of taxpayer funds and will spare our community years of repeated construction."

The project is still in the design phase and is expected to begin construction this fall, according to UDOT.