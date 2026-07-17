This year's World Cup has generated countless images. AP photographers pick their favorites

By Tony Hicks, Associated Press | Posted - July 17, 2026 at 8:05 a.m.

 
Mexico's Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Mexico's Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

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NEW YORK — For news organizations, the World Cup is one of the most complex recurring stories on the planet. It's not just about match results. It's politics, economics, culture, human rights, celebrity, nationalism, and spectacle — all unfolding in real time, across dozens of countries, with audiences who care deeply.

This year's World Cup was spread over three countries and numerous time zones — and featured 40 more matches than the previous edition. It has showcased The Associated Press' extensive photographer presence across North America and Mexico, with staff photographers covering many matches in their home cities.

News agencies like AP operate as the backbone of global coverage, becoming the eyes and ears for outlets that can't send their own teams. They chase not only the goals but the moments between them: the fan rituals, the geopolitical tensions, the controversies, and the stories of star players who carry the hopes of entire countries on their shoulders.

For the media, the World Cup is also a test of neutrality. When billions of people are emotionally invested, every headline, every photo, every framing choice is scrutinized.

In an era when attention is fractured across platforms and algorithms, the World Cup remains one of the last truly communal experiences. It's a reminder that despite our divisions, we still crave shared stories — and the media still plays a crucial role in shaping how those stories are told.

The Associated Press had over 60 photographers covering the World Cup over 40 days in three countries, documenting 104 matches and sending almost 10,000 photos to customers. For this gallery, 16 AP photographers chose their favorite images.

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Tony Hicks, AP's deputy director of photography for global sports, has covered nine World Cup finals.

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