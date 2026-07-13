9 ways global warming is impacting Utah right now

Estimated read time: 7-8 minutes

It's not your imagination — Utah is getting warmer. And that's not exactly a good thing.

Global warming isn't a light topic to tackle, but it's one that's becoming increasingly difficult to ignore as Utahns are feeling its effects in many different ways.

According to the Natural History Museum of Utah, the state's average temperature has increased more than 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit since the beginning of the 20th century. Just over the last 50 years, Utah's temperatures have risen at almost twice the global average.

These few degrees have caused ripple effects that you've likely already noticed. Here are a few you might know about — and some that might surprise you.

Higher temperatures and drastic heatwaves

The first impact of global warming is something you can immediately feel when you step outside — or rather can't step outside — during peak summer temperatures. As the United States Geological Survey explains, global warming is "the rise in global temperatures due mainly to the increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere."

While a few degrees may not sound like much, extremely high temperatures can have devastating impacts on people's health.

"The health implications of extreme heat (days above 100° F) include heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which could result in the loss of orientation, consciousness and in some cases death due to severe dehydration and overheating of the body," Corbin Anderson, the Air Quality Bureau Manager at the Salt Lake County Health Department, told Utah Clean Energy.

Tolerating higher heat is one thing. But that's not the most concerning part.

Photo: mbruxelle - stock.adobe.com

Lack of water

Water supply is a top concern for most Utahns, and those increased temperatures from year to year are the main culprit behind the state's recent dry winters.

As Utah State University's Climate Adaptation & Resiliency extension explains, "Warmer winters cause more precipitation to fall as rain instead of snow, resulting in a shallower snowpack that contains less water and melts out earlier. Together, warmer summers and winters exacerbate water supply issues, particularly in late summer when water is most needed."

Of course, lack of water has several ripple effects of its own.

Lost crops

Losing your lush, green lawn is one thing, but the water shortage has taken an even worse toll on the agriculture industry. After experiencing the warmest winter in 131 years, the Utah Farm Bureau Federation says that many fruit farmers experienced "a total economic blow" when freezing temperatures in April wiped out their crops.

"It was a total loss this year. We won't be harvesting anything," Utah County farmer Kent Pyne said in an article for the Utah Farm Bureau. "I will still be able to go to the markets to make apple slushes and things from last year's crop. But it's going to be hard."

Impact on winter sports

Farmers weren't the only ones suffering from the temperature fluctuations. Despite its reputation for having "the greatest snow on Earth," Utah's ski season was nothing to write home about this past year. And local resorts felt it.

According to Ski Utah, there was a 26% drop in skier visits this past year compared to other benchmark years. With delayed openings, thin snowfall and early closures, you can imagine the revenue hit.

It's hard to know what things will look like for the 2034 Winter Olympics in Utah — but many Utahns are concerned about it.

Photo: Gudellaphoto/Stock Adobe

Other types of recreation are taking a hit

Beyond winter sports, Utahns are feeling the impacts of global warming on their other favorite outdoor pastimes — especially those involving water. The Utah State Parks website reports water levels at "extreme lows" in many places, making it difficult to fish, boat or swim in your favorite spots.

Non-water-related activities like hunting have been affected as well — which leads into the next major impact of global warming.

Devastating wildfires

It's not a designation that any state wants to have, but Utah is leading the way this year in terms of acreage lost to wildfires. According to The Weather Channel, recent wildfires have burned more land in the state than in the last five years combined.

Wildfire scientist Philip Dennison tells the University of Utah that while these are usually started by humans, the dry climate doesn't help.

"The big thing these fires have in common is that drought and high temperatures have made vegetation very susceptible to burning this summer," Dennison said. "When combined with high winds and an ignition, fires can grow very rapidly."

Smoky air quality

Where there are fires, there's smoke — and that means poor air quality. It's been bad enough that doctors are strongly advising people to be cautious about the amount of time they spend outdoors.

"It's really bad for all of us," Dr. Denitza Blagev, a pulmonologist with Intermountain Health, told KSL recently. "There's no safe level of air pollution, especially when it gets into these ranges."

Photo: Jenny Thompson - stock.adobe.com

A shrinking lake

Speaking of adverse health effects, less water means that the Great Salt Lake is getting smaller — and that should concern all Utahns.

According to Grow the Flow, "A drying lake bed creates dust storms laced with arsenic, mercury, and lead, impacting the health of 2.5 million Utahns downwind and straining healthcare systems."

Beyond that, the Great Salt Lake provides up to 50% of annual precipitation along the Wasatch Front thanks to Lake Effect storms. Take the lake away and the precipitation goes with it.

Utah tourism

When you add up everything on this list — including many things that weren't even mentioned — it's easy to wonder what sort of impact global warming is having on Utah tourism as a whole. When things are drier and hotter, that limits what people usually enjoy about the state. Less skiing. Less boating. Less hiking, thanks to higher temperatures and poor air quality.

Unfortunately, over time Utah could be a less desirable place to visit overall. According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, the travel and tourism industry supports over 137,000 jobs and $3.9 billion in wages annually.

Taking that away would be a huge blow.

Photo: releon8211/Stock Adobe

What you can do about it

By now, you've likely noticed a pattern: One adverse effect of global warming leads to another. And another. This cycle will only continue — unless people do something to break it.

David Herring and Rebecca Lindsey of climate.gov explain that stopping or reversing global warming isn't something that will happen overnight. But if people all over the globe took small steps to reduce or eliminate emissions of heat-trapping gases, temperatures would gradually start to stabilize.

It might not sound like much — but if a few degrees can make a big difference, so can you.

Historic buildings in Salt Lake County that are definitely worth the visit Though it's been nearly 200 years since the first pioneers declared Utah to be the place, some of the most iconic and historical buildings built in the early days of Utah territory still stand today. Here are a few historical buildings in Salt Lake County that are definitely worth a visit.

Siegfried & Jensen

Since 1990, Siegfried & Jensen have been helping the people of Utah and surrounding states who have suffered needless injuries and death caused by car accidents, truck accidents, medical malpractice, defective drugs, dog bites, wrongful death, and other types of personal injury.

The firm is committed to keeping Utah families and communities safe by ensuring wrongdoers are held accountable. While a lawsuit isn't always the answer when it is needed, having someone on your side can mean the difference between declaring bankruptcy and rebuilding your life and moving forward, especially when you're up against an insurance company or a hospital.

Siegfried & Jensen has represented more than 35,000 clients and recovered over $1.2 billion for them.