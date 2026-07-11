Stones, Guehi in England lineup against Man City teammate and Norway star Haaland

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 11, 2026 at 1:46 p.m.

 
England's John Stones (5) and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (1) celebrate their team's fourth goal by England's Marcus Rashford during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

England's John Stones (5) and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (1) celebrate their team's fourth goal by England's Marcus Rashford during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — John Stones returned to England's starting lineup for its World Cup quarterfinal against Norway on Saturday, essentially taking the spot that was held for the last three matches by suspended defender Jarell Quansah.

The move puts a pair of Manchester City defenders — Stones and Marc Guehi — in England's opening 11 against Norway star striker Erling Haaland, who also plays for the same club.

Quansah is starting a two-game ban issued after he got a red card in the round of 16 win over Mexico. Stones has not started for England since its opening game of the World Cup. Another switch for England: Noni Madueke is back on the wing, sending Bukayo Saka to the bench.

Norway made a switch to its lineup as well, adding midfielder Andreas Schjelderup — who came off the bench to register the assist on both of Haaland's goals in a 2-1 win over Brazil in the round of 16.

It was Schjelderup's second start of the World Cup. He also started Norway's loss to France in the group stage, a match where coach Stale Solbakken went with mostly backups since his team had already clinched a spot in the knockout round.

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See more of AP's World Cup coverage here

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