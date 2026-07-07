Ruben Vargas sends Switzerland to the World Cup quarterfinals in shootout win over Colombia

By Anne M. Peterson, Associated Press | Updated - July 7, 2026 at 5:11 p.m. | Posted - July 7, 2026 at 4:59 p.m.

 
Colombia's Luis Suárez, left, and Switzerland's Nico Elvedi battle for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

Colombia's Luis Suárez, left, and Switzerland's Nico Elvedi battle for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Switzerland and Colombia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

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VANCOUVER, British Colombia — Ruben Vargas converted his penalty and Switzerland advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals with a 4-3 shootout win over Colombia after a scoreless draw on Tuesday.

Switzerland will next face defending champion Argentina on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2 earlier in the day.

Switzerland had not reached the quarterfinals of a World Cup since hosting the tournament in 1954. And the Swiss were shorthanded Tuesday without young midfielder Johan Manzambi, who was injured in training on Monday.

Vargas, who has scored two goals in the World Cup, also left Monday's training early but was available off the bench and came on in stoppage time at the end of regulation.

Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez's penalty attempt hit the crossbar and Switzerland goalkeeper Grego Kobel saved an attempt by Cucho Hernandez, giving the Swiss the edge in the shootout.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was among those at BC Place, where the sellout crowd was overwhelmingly clad in yellow in support of Colombia.

Colombia failed to qualify for the last World Cup in 2022. The team made the quarterfinals at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, defeating Uruguay in the round of 16 before losing to the host country 2-1.

The Swiss reached the round of 16 at the past three World Cups but failed to advance with a smaller field of 32 teams.

The match was tightly contested by two teams with contrasting styles, the Swiss with a more organized approach and Colombia more attack oriented. Switzerland had a slight edge in possession but both teams had two shots on goal.

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See more of AP's World Cup coverage here

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Anne M. Peterson

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